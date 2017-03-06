EU ministers maul Erdogan over Nazi comments

By EUOBSERVER

Belgian foreign minister Reynders said in Brussels Monday that Turkish president Erdogan's comments about present-day Germany resembling the Nazis in blocking Turkish campaign rallies in Germany were "abnormal" and "nonsense". Koenders, the Dutch foreign minister, said he did not understand Erdogan's "verbal aggression" and that Turkey should not "export" its politics to the EU. Echoing Austria, Slovakia's Lajcak said the EU should impose "restrictive" rules on foreign political rallies.