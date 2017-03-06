Monday

EU ministers maul Erdogan over Nazi comments

Belgian foreign minister Reynders said in Brussels Monday that Turkish president Erdogan's comments about present-day Germany resembling the Nazis in blocking Turkish campaign rallies in Germany were "abnormal" and "nonsense". Koenders, the Dutch foreign minister, said he did not understand Erdogan's "verbal aggression" and that Turkey should not "export" its politics to the EU. Echoing Austria, Slovakia's Lajcak said the EU should impose "restrictive" rules on foreign political rallies.

Erdogan's Nazi jibes sour EU relations

Turkish leader Erdogan has accused Germany of Nazi-type behaviour after German towns banned Turkish rallies, in a widening EU backlash that also includes Austria and the Netherlands.

Polish war on Tusk's EU top job

Poland's Law and Justice Party has put a little-known MEP, Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, against Donald Tusk in the race for European Council presidency.

Hollande: EU will be multi-speed or will 'explode'

The French president, who is hosting a meeting with the German, Italian and Spanish leaders, says that EU countries must be able to integrate further on economy, defence or research and calls for a eurozone budget.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceIntervention Needed to Reduce Sugary Beverage Consumption in Children
  2. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Berlin on March 20th
  3. Socialists & DemocratsNew Equal Pay for Women Campaign Uses Trump Images to Send Message
  4. Center for Data InnovationBuilding Smart Cities for Tomorrow's Data Economy – 28 March - Brussels
  5. European Gaming & Betting AssociationLeading European Online Gambling Company Bolsters EGBA Membership
  6. UNICEFNew European Union Returns Policies Put Children at Risk
  7. Malta EU 2017Open Call for Interdisciplinary Art Production - €10k Grant
  8. World VisionNew EU Return Policy: Concerns About Plans to Detain Children
  9. ACCAPreventive Restructuring and Second Chance for Entrepreneurs: What's in It for SMEs?
  10. Malta EU 20172018 European Year of Cultural Heritage Will Celebrate European History and Values
  11. UNICEFA Deadly Journey for Children: The Migration Route From North Africa to Europe
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsFreedom of Association and Expression Under Threat in Kazakhstan

