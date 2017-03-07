Tuesday

7th Mar 2017

Trump adviser wants bilateral US-Germany trade accord

By

Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, called on Monday for bilateral discussions with Berlin, without EU involvement, to reduce the the American $65 billion deficit in trade with Germany. Navarro said that Germany has for too long used the argument that the EU dictates its trade policy and that it does not control the value of the euro. German chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Washington next week could include such discussions.

Poland isolated in bid to remove Tusk

Poland appears increasingly isolated in Brussels as it seeks public support to unseat Donald Tusk as president of the European Council.

EU's big four back 'multi-speed' Europe

Leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain support forging ahead with European integration in a post-Brexit world, even if it means deepening cracks among EU member states.

Refusing refugees would cost EU funds, MEP says

The Swedish liberal MEP Cecilia Wikstroem seeks to introduce a five-year transition period for countries that are not ready to take in asylum seekers under the reformed Dublin system.

