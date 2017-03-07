Ticker
Trump adviser wants bilateral US-Germany trade accord
By EUOBSERVER
Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, called on Monday for bilateral discussions with Berlin, without EU involvement, to reduce the the American $65 billion deficit in trade with Germany. Navarro said that Germany has for too long used the argument that the EU dictates its trade policy and that it does not control the value of the euro. German chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Washington next week could include such discussions.