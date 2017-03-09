Poland PM: Tusk cannot be re-elected without Polish support

By EUOBSERVER

Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo said "a person who has no support of his home country cannot become president of the European Council", arguing against re-electing her fellow countryman and political rival, Donald Tusk. Arriving to the EU summit in Brussels, Szydlo said she will "not accept that force prevails over the principles." Poland has threatened to walk out of the meeting if Tusk, who enjoys overwhelming support, is re-elected.