By EUOBSERVER

The EU foreign service said Thursday Kosovo would violate previous "commitments" and slow down its accession process if it broke off EU-mediated talks with Serbia in line with a Kosovo parliament resolution adopted the same day. It said the move "does not contribute to a normalisation of relations", which is a "prerequisite for advancements on the EU path". Leaders at Thursday's EU summit will discuss "fragility" in the Western Balkans.