Ticker
Iceland ends 8-year capital controls
By EUOBSERVER
Iceland will lift capital controls on Tuesday, the government announced on Sunday. Controls on cross-border movement of capital were introduced in 2008 when the local banking system collapsed under the global financial crisis. "The risk of balance of payments disequilibrium that could cause monetary, exchange rate, or financial instability has diminished significantly in the past year," the government said, adding the decision represents the "completion" of Iceland’s return to markets.