13th Mar 2017

Report: UK intelligence raises alarms on election hacking risk

Britain's agency for electronic intelligence, GCHQ, has alerted the country's political parties to risks of cyber-attacks and hacking, according to the Sunday Times. The newspaper says the agency sees protecting the political system from foreign hackers as "priority work" and that the National Cyber Security Centre has proposed helping parties to strengthen their network security and avoid attacks by Russian hackers like in the US.

Turkish-Dutch row takes over election campaign

Over the weekend, in the context of Dutch elections and a Turkish referendum, the Netherlands denied entry to one Turkish minister and escorted another out of the country.

EU struggles with multi-speed idea

EU leaders meeting in Brussels insisted on staying united after Brexit but are still divided over fears of creating new 'elite clubs' within the bloc.

News in Brief

  1. Report: UK intelligence raises alarms on election hacking risk
  2. Iceland ends 8-year capital controls
  3. Violence in Rotterdam after Turkish minister expelled
  4. VW pleads guilty in US emissions fraud case
  5. Turkey at risk of becoming 'one-person regime'
  6. Czech president to run again
  7. EU court limits right to be forgotten online
  8. Scottish leader considers independence referendum next year

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. GoogleDigital Transformation in the Mobile Era: New Skills, Jobs & Growth - Debate 28 March
  2. UNICEFNew Law in Hungary on Detention of Migrant Children Raises Alarm
  3. Malta EU 2017Agreement Reached to Involve Consumers in Financial Services Policymaking
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cities Gather Against Violent Extremism & Introduce Nordic Safe Cities
  5. World VisionFears and Dreams of Syria's Children and Their Peers Around the World
  6. ACCACelebrating Social, Economic, Cultural and Political Achievements of Women
  7. Malta EU 2017Maltese Presidency and EP Agree on Visa Liberalisation for Ukraine
  8. Mission of China to the EUEU Window Chinese Government Academic Scholarship 2017/18 - Apply Now
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Lead the Way on Women's Economic Empowerment
  10. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceIntervention Needed to Reduce Sugary Beverage Consumption in Children
  11. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Berlin on March 20th
  12. Socialists & DemocratsNew Equal Pay for Women Campaign Uses Trump Images to Send Message