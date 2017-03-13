Ticker
Report: UK intelligence raises alarms on election hacking risk
By EUOBSERVER
Britain's agency for electronic intelligence, GCHQ, has alerted the country's political parties to risks of cyber-attacks and hacking, according to the Sunday Times. The newspaper says the agency sees protecting the political system from foreign hackers as "priority work" and that the National Cyber Security Centre has proposed helping parties to strengthen their network security and avoid attacks by Russian hackers like in the US.