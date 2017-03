By EUOBSERVERt

MEPs on Tuesday backed the circular economy package by Italian socialist, Simona Bonafe. The package says Europeans should recycle at least 70 percent of household waste by 2030 and caps the amount of waste that can be put in landfills to 5 percent. Statistics from 2014 suggest that less than a half (44 percent) of all household waste in the EU is currently recycled or composted.