May confirms Brexit notification by the end of the month
By EUOBSERVER
British prime minister Theresa May told the House of Commons on Tuesday that she "will return to this house before the end of this month" to notify the triggering of EU exit talks. On Monday, parliament adopted the bill to authorise the procedure. Referring to Scotland's intention to hold an independence referendum before Brexit happens, May said "the new relationship with the EU will work for the whole United Kingdom".