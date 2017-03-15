Wednesday

Renault suspected of diesel fraud 'strategy'

The French car-maker, Renault, is suspected of having tampered with emission tests for its diesel cars, in the same way Volkswagen did. Renault "misled consumers" and "used a strategy to alter the results of anti-pollution tests," according to a document from the French government's anti-fraud office, published by Liberation. The newspaper says the document is the key piece of evidence in an investigation opened by three judges in January.

EU lawmakers tighten firearm rules

The EU parliament backed a provisional deal with member states to tighten EU gun laws. EU states now have to formally adopt their position before the new legislation is enacted.

News in Brief

  1. Tusk: EU 'not intimidated' by UK 'threats' on Brexit
  2. Renault suspected of diesel fraud 'strategy'
  3. Top MEP wants to cut funds for anti-EU parties
  4. Fillon charged over fake family job allegations
  5. MEPs vote for higher recycling targets
  6. Erdogan tells Dutch not to vote for PM Rutte or Wilders
  7. May confirms Brexit notification by the end of the month
  8. Sinn Fein wants referendum in N. Ireland to leave UK

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers25 Nordic Bioeconomy Cases for Sustainable Change
  2. Malta EU 2017Consumer Protection Laws to Be Strengthened by EU-Wide Cooperation
  3. European Free AllianceSupporting Artur Mas: Democracy and Freedom Cannot Be Convicted
  4. UNICEFSyria Conflict 6 Years On: Children's Suffering at Its Worst
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsDomestic Violence in Tajikistan: Time to Right the Wrongs
  6. European Trust SummitCorporate Strategy and Public Affairs in a Low-Trust World - Conference 31 May
  7. GoogleDigital Transformation in the Mobile Era: New Skills, Jobs & Growth - Debate 28 March
  8. UNICEFNew Law in Hungary on Detention of Migrant Children Raises Alarm
  9. Malta EU 2017Agreement Reached to Involve Consumers in Financial Services Policymaking
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cities Gather Against Violent Extremism & Introduce Nordic Safe Cities
  11. World VisionFears and Dreams of Syria's Children and Their Peers Around the World
  12. ACCACelebrating Social, Economic, Cultural and Political Achievements of Women

Latest News

  1. Hungary illegally detained migrants, court says
  2. EU urges Russia's man in Libya to give back ports
  3. EU lawmakers tighten firearm rules
  4. Fake news or hacking absent in Dutch election campaign
  5. EU and Germany in talks on future of Russian pipeline
  6. Nordic bioeconomy for sustainable change
  7. Scottish independence ignites Brexit debate
  8. Islamic veil can be banned in workplace, says EU court