Renault suspected of diesel fraud 'strategy'

By EUOBSERVER

The French car-maker, Renault, is suspected of having tampered with emission tests for its diesel cars, in the same way Volkswagen did. Renault "misled consumers" and "used a strategy to alter the results of anti-pollution tests," according to a document from the French government's anti-fraud office, published by Liberation. The newspaper says the document is the key piece of evidence in an investigation opened by three judges in January.