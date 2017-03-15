Wednesday

15th Mar 2017

LuxLeaks whistleblowers convicted again

By

Luxembourg's appeal court on Wednesday sentenced whistleblower Antoine Deltour to a suspended 6-months of jail time and a €1,500 fine for revealing sweetheart tax deals granted to multinationals in Luxembourg. A second whistleblower, Raphael Halet, was given a €1,000 fine. Deltour said the "disappointing judgment constitutes an additional argument for going ahead with recent European initiatives towards whistleblowers’ protection”. He has yet to decide whether to appeal the verdict further.

EU lawmakers tighten firearm rules

The EU parliament backed a provisional deal with member states to tighten EU gun laws. EU states now have to formally adopt their position before the new legislation is enacted.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

