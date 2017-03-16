Ticker
Explosives sent from Greece to German finance ministry
By EUOBSERVER
A parcel containing explosives was found in the German finance ministry in Berlin on Wednesday. "It was designed to cause considerable injuries when the package was opened," the German police said in a statement. According to the Greek police, the parcel was sent from Greece, using the name and address of a member of the Greek opposition party, New Democracy, an ally of German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's Christian-Democratic party.