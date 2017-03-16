Thursday

16th Mar 2017

Explosives sent from Greece to German finance ministry

A parcel containing explosives was found in the German finance ministry in Berlin on Wednesday. "It was designed to cause considerable injuries when the package was opened," the German police said in a statement. According to the Greek police, the parcel was sent from Greece, using the name and address of a member of the Greek opposition party, New Democracy, an ally of German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's Christian-Democratic party.

Doubts over EU chemical agency after weedkiller study

Green MEPs and health pressure groups said the European Chemicals Agency could be suffering from conflicts of interest, after it said there wasn't enough evidence to prove that the world's most widely used weedkiller causes cancer.

We must renew Europe for all Europeans

A call for socialist values and rights at a time when Europe is facing a number of existential threats, says a group of progressive European affairs ministers.

LuxLeaks whistleblowers sentenced again

PwC employees Antoine Deltour and Raphael Halet, who revealed how multinational companies dodged taxes through deals in Luxembourg, were given reduced sentences.

Tusk: No deal on Brexit would hit UK hardest

The European Council president warned the UK against getting cosying up to the idea of having no Brexit deal at the end of the divorce negotiations, as the EU gears up for receiving PM May's notification.

