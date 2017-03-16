Women's rights fund will go on without me, says Dutch minister

By EUOBSERVER

Dutch development minister Lilianne Ploumen, whose Labour party suffered a crushing electoral defeat Wednesday, said she's confident an international family planning fund will continue even if her party doesn't return to government. "This is a programme that everyone agrees on," Ploumen told EUobserver, adding she'll stay involved in the She Decides initiative, which aims to replace funding pulled by the US. Ploumen will remain caretaker minister during coalition talks.