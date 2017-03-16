Thursday

16th Mar 2017

Ticker

Women's rights fund will go on without me, says Dutch minister



Dutch development minister Lilianne Ploumen, whose Labour party suffered a crushing electoral defeat Wednesday, said she's confident an international family planning fund will continue even if her party doesn't return to government. "This is a programme that everyone agrees on," Ploumen told EUobserver, adding she'll stay involved in the She Decides initiative, which aims to replace funding pulled by the US. Ploumen will remain caretaker minister during coalition talks.

EU relieved by Dutch centre-right win

EU leaders breathe sigh of relief in phone calls and tweets after Dutch centre-right comes ahead of anti-EU party in "quarterfinal" elections.

Doubts over EU chemical agency after weedkiller study

Green MEPs and health pressure groups said the European Chemicals Agency could be suffering from conflicts of interest, after it said there wasn't enough evidence to prove that the world's most widely used weedkiller causes cancer.

