EU and N. Africa ministers meet in Rome on migration

Interior ministers from Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Malta, Slovenia and Switzerland, along with EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, are in Rome on Monday to discuss migration with their north African counterparts from Algeria, Libya and Tunisia. Some 15,500 people have arrived in Italy from the north coast of Africa since the beginning of the year. In the same period, over 500 have died in attempts to cross.

Analysis

EU and India must converge in Kabul

As the US threatens to withdraw, the EU and India will have to step up and take on a leading role in support of Afghanistan.

Agenda

EU-27 to reaffirm European commitment in Rome This WEEK

EU leaders meet in Rome to recommit to European integration after Brexit, while Greece and Poland are in the spotlight again this week - serving as reminders of the economic and political divisions in the EU.

Turkey-EU relations plumb new depths

Turkey’s EU quarrel escalated on all fronts over the weekend, amid fresh “Nazi” and “terrorism” jibes. “Not all Turks are little Erdogans,” Juncker said.

Opinion

Big changes in EU migration governance

Despite public debate sometimes being on the wrong side of the fence, there have been a number of developments in tackling asylum and migration in Europe.

France's election under high cyber threat

French president Francois Hollande has called for "all necessary means" to be used to fend off cyber attacks ahead of the presidential election in April and May. But political parties are still vulnerable.

