Ticker
EU and N. Africa ministers meet in Rome on migration
By EUOBSERVER
Interior ministers from Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Malta, Slovenia and Switzerland, along with EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, are in Rome on Monday to discuss migration with their north African counterparts from Algeria, Libya and Tunisia. Some 15,500 people have arrived in Italy from the north coast of Africa since the beginning of the year. In the same period, over 500 have died in attempts to cross.