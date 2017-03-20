Germany rejects Trump claim on Nato debt

By EUOBSERVER

Germany has rejected US president Donald Trump's claim it owed America "vast sums of money" in return for US defence of Nato allies. German defence minister Ursula Von der Leyen said "there is no account where debts are registered with Nato". Foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel criticised Trump's military spending as reaching "insane heights". Trump's claim came on Twitter after a relatively friendly, but awkward meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel.