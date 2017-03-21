Ticker
UK's EU envoy: UK will conclude EU trade talks in two years
By EUOBSERVER
The UK will be able to conclude new trade negotiations with the EU within the two-year Brexit timetable, Sir Tim Barrow, the new UK envoy to the EU, told a parliamentary committee. He argued the two sides' trading regulations are already in convergence, making it easier to agree. EU officials have said however that the UK must first negotiate a divorce agreement before discussions on the future relationship can start.