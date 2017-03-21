Tuesday

Sinn Fein peacemaker Martin McGuinness has died

Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness died Tuesday, aged 66, due to a serious heart condition. The former IRA leader turned peacemaker and Sinn Fein politician worked in the power-sharing government following the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which he helped forge, bringing peace to Northern Ireland. In 2007 he became Northern Ireland's deputy first minister alongside his former enemy, first minister Ian Paisley, the Democratic Unionist Party leader.

Stolen Russian billions ended up in EU states

Illicit money flowing out of Russia ended up in almost every single EU state, an investigation has found, posing questions on the integrity of Europe’s banking systems.

French presidential candidates avoid EU debate

In their first TV debate, the main candidates for the April election only briefly discussed the country's EU policies, with far-right Le Pen and centrist Macron taking aim at each other.

Greek bailout talks to 'intensify'

Greece and its creditors will meet in Brussels later this week to unblock negotiations needed for a new tranche of financial aid, amid concerns over the country's economic situation.

