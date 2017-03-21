Sinn Fein peacemaker Martin McGuinness has died

By EUOBSERVER

Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness died Tuesday, aged 66, due to a serious heart condition. The former IRA leader turned peacemaker and Sinn Fein politician worked in the power-sharing government following the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which he helped forge, bringing peace to Northern Ireland. In 2007 he became Northern Ireland's deputy first minister alongside his former enemy, first minister Ian Paisley, the Democratic Unionist Party leader.