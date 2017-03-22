Fillon slips in polls as new allegations emerge

By EUOBSERVER

French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon's poll popularity slipped to 17-percent, as new allegations emerged on Tuesday about his Kremlin financial ties. Satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine reported that, in 2015, Fillon received €50,000 for setting up a meeting between a Lebanese billionaire, Russian president Vladimir Putin, and a senior official from the oil company Total. Prosecutors have asked judges to widen the ongoing probe into previous allegations of fraud.