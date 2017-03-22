Wednesday

22nd Mar 2017

Ticker

Fillon slips in polls as new allegations emerge

French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon's poll popularity slipped to 17-percent, as new allegations emerged on Tuesday about his Kremlin financial ties. Satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine reported that, in 2015, Fillon received €50,000 for setting up a meeting between a Lebanese billionaire, Russian president Vladimir Putin, and a senior official from the oil company Total. Prosecutors have asked judges to widen the ongoing probe into previous allegations of fraud.

Stakeholder

The EU cannot let its patients down

Public health is being pushed into the background at EU level, while a cooperative and patient-centred approach could help to achieve a fairer and better healthcare system for European citizens.

Analysis

More hype than substance in EU counter-terror plans

The 22 March anniversary of the Brussels bombing will trigger a lot of soul searching. But EU counter-terrorism strategies over the past 10 years have been crisis-driven with little follow through or oversight.

Opinion

How to stop the collapse of the Dutch left

Despite the sighs of relief that Geert Wilders did not win the Dutch election, there has been a worrying fragmentation and defeat of the left in the Netherlands.

Stolen Russian billions ended up in EU states

Illicit money flowing out of Russia ended up in almost every single EU state, an investigation has found, posing questions on the integrity of Europe’s banking systems.

