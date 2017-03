By EUOBSERVER

Nikolai Gorokhov, lawyer for the family of Sergei Magnitsky, has been badly injured. Magnitsky was a lawyer whose 2009 death in custody triggered a crisis between Russia and the West. Russian media said Gorokhov fell from the fourth floor as he and others tried to lift a bath into his house near Moscow, BBC reported. But British businessman Bill Browder, for whom Magnitsky worked, alleged that he had been "thrown".