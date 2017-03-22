Wednesday

22nd Mar 2017

Ticker

Brussels attacks remembered with minute of silence and noise

By

Belgium remembers the Brussels attacks committed a year ago. King Philippe, alongside government officials, rode the metro Wednesday morning to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of 32 people. "Today we honor the victims of the attacks last year. We stand united," tweeted Belgium's PM Charles Michel. Public transport workers will observe a minute of noise, demonstrating that they will not be frightened by terrorism.

Eurozone chief in 'drinks and women' row

The Netherland's Jeroen Dijsselbloem faces calls for resignation after saying that crisis-hit countries in southern Europe spent "money on drinks and women" before being helped by others.

Stakeholder

The EU cannot let its patients down

Public health is being pushed into the background at EU level, while a cooperative and patient-centred approach could help to achieve a fairer and better healthcare system for European citizens.

News in Brief

  1. Brussels attacks remembered with minute of silence and noise
  2. Magnitsky's lawyer injured near Moscow
  3. Trump to travel to Brussels on 25 May for Nato summit
  4. Polish defence minister accuses Tusk of treason
  5. Fillon slips in polls as new allegations emerge
  6. Brexit summit for EU-27 will be on 29 April
  7. Merkel tells Erdogan to stop calling Germany "Nazi"
  8. Sinn Fein peacemaker Martin McGuinness has died

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Gaming & Betting AssociationAudiovisual Media Services Directive to Exclude Minors from Gambling Advertisements
  2. ILGA-EuropeTime for a Reality Check on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
  3. UNICEFHuman Cost to Refugee and Migrant Children Mounts Up One Year After EU-Turkey Deal
  4. Malta EU 2017Council Adopts New Rules to Improve Safety of Medical Devices
  5. Martens CentreA 'New Wave' Expected After French Elections? Join the Debate on March 22nd
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Research: How to Reach 100 Percent Renewable Energy
  7. Party of European SocialistsWe Must Renew Europe for All Europeans
  8. MEP Tomáš ZdechovskýThe European Commission Has Failed in Its Fight Against Food Waste
  9. ILGA-EuropeEP Recognises Discrimination Faced by Trans & Intersex People
  10. Nordic Council of Ministers25 Nordic Bioeconomy Cases for Sustainable Change
  11. Malta EU 2017Consumer Protection Laws to Be Strengthened by EU-Wide Cooperation
  12. European Free AllianceSupporting Artur Mas: Democracy and Freedom Cannot Be Convicted