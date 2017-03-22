Ticker
Brussels attacks remembered with minute of silence and noise
By EUOBSERVER
Belgium remembers the Brussels attacks committed a year ago. King Philippe, alongside government officials, rode the metro Wednesday morning to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of 32 people. "Today we honor the victims of the attacks last year. We stand united," tweeted Belgium's PM Charles Michel. Public transport workers will observe a minute of noise, demonstrating that they will not be frightened by terrorism.