Ticker
Turkish president Erdogan threatens Europeans
By EUOBSERVER
Turkey's leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, made more harsh comments towards Europe on Wednesday, amidst diplomatic rows with the Netherlands and Germany about campaigns in their countries for a Turkish referendum - granting Erdogan more powers. "If Europe continues this way, no European in any part of the world can walk safely on the streets," Erdogan said. Germany's new president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Wednesday Erdogan should end his "unspeakable Nazi comparisons".