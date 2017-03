By EUOBSERVER

A man was arrested on Thursday (23 March) after trying to drive into a crowd of people on Antwerp's main shopping street at around 11 AM, the Belgian police said. The driver, a French national, was wearing a camouflage uniform and was arrested after a chase in the centre of the city, said Serge Muyters, Antwerp's chief of police. The car was said to have had weapons inside.