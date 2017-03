By EUOBSERVER

Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders will meet on Sunday (2 April) with hopes of getting stalled reunification talks back on track. It will be the first meeting since February between the breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, and the island’s Greek Cypriot president, Nicos Anastasiades. UN envoy Espen Barth Eide will host the dinner, a UN statement said. Cyprus has been divided since 1974.