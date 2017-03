By EUOBSERVER

Around three million Turks living in six European countries have started voting in a referendum on constitutional reform, which would grant more powers to president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Almost half of them are living in Germany. The ballots are cast in Turkish diplomatic missions in Germany, Austria, Belgium, France, Switzerland, and Denmark and will end on 9 April. The main referendum vote will take place in Turkey on 16 April.