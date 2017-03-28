Scottish MPs give go ahead to seek referendum

Tuesday

Scotland’s parliament on Tuesday (28 March) gave first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s government the go-ahead to seek a second referendum on Scottish independence, with MPs voting 69-59 in favour. The government wants to hold an independence referendum before Brexit, but needs the consensus of London. The UK government said it would not authorise the vote before the UK leaves the EU. Sturgeon is expected to make the official plea next week.

Austria wants out of EU migrant relocation scheme

Austria is required to start relocating asylum seekers from Italy and Greece after an exemption to the scheme ended on 11 March. But Austria's chancellor has other ideas and wants the exemption prolonged.

Uber: Goodbye Denmark, but not farewell

Ride-sharing service Uber has announced it will shut down activities in Denmark in protest over a new law introducing the same requirements for Uber as for other taxi services.

