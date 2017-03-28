Scottish MPs give go ahead to seek referendum

By EUOBSERVER

Scotland’s parliament on Tuesday (28 March) gave first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s government the go-ahead to seek a second referendum on Scottish independence, with MPs voting 69-59 in favour. The government wants to hold an independence referendum before Brexit, but needs the consensus of London. The UK government said it would not authorise the vote before the UK leaves the EU. Sturgeon is expected to make the official plea next week.