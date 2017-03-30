Thursday

Italy: Le Pen win would mean 'permanent political risk'

Italian finance minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Bloomberg on Wednesday that if anti-EU candidate Marine Le Pen wins the French presidential elections, that "would be a permanent political risk to Europe, so I expect that to be reflected also in financial markets". He also said some countries have a "widespread ... temptations" to leave the EU. A poll on Wednesday however said pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron would win both rounds.

Französische und deutsche Wahlen 'entscheidend' für Putin

Die Schwächung der EU durch Einflussnahme auf die französischen und deutschen Wahlen wird in diesem Jahr an erste Stelle der russischen Außenpolitik stehen, warnt der russische Oppositionsführer Mikhail Kassjanow.

EU trying to salvage US deal on data privacy

Privacy safeguards for EU citizens' personal data that is sent to the United States remains exposed to abuse, due to the lack of oversight and the shift towards increased surveillance under president Trump.

MEPs draw 'red lines' on Brexit deal

MEPs will stress that the UK and EU members have no right to conclude separate deals during Brexit talks, according to a draft resolution seen by EUobserver.

MEPs call for reset in relations with Belarus

A group of 72 euro-deputies have written to EU leaders, asking them to stop funding Europe's last dictatorship and increase their support for democracy activists instead.

New model needed to save EU

The challenges and threats to the European Union are all reflected in the Greek case.

  1. Coalition talks leader expects Dutch government by summer
  2. EU commission allows ex-member Hill to join law firm
  3. Reuters: Greece and lenders move closer to deal
  5. Danish parliament misinformed on Nord Stream 1
  6. UK delivered its Article 50 letter to the EU
  7. Support for Germany's anti-EU party fading
  8. Turkish intelligence not welcome in Germany

