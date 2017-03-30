Ticker
Italy: Le Pen win would mean 'permanent political risk'
By EUOBSERVER
Italian finance minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Bloomberg on Wednesday that if anti-EU candidate Marine Le Pen wins the French presidential elections, that "would be a permanent political risk to Europe, so I expect that to be reflected also in financial markets". He also said some countries have a "widespread ... temptations" to leave the EU. A poll on Wednesday however said pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron would win both rounds.