EU commission allows ex-member Hill to join law firm

By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission on Wednesday said Jonathan Hill, financial services commissioner until July 2016, could work at law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, if he does not use his knowledge on financial services when advising Freshfields or its clients. Hill also should not lobby for Freshfields on "matters linked to his former portfolio", which is a large part of the firm's activities. NGO Corporate Europe Observatory called the conditions "meagre, unenforceable".