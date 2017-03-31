Ticker
Several hurt in clashes outside Brussels' Turkish consulate
By EUOBSERVER
Several people were injured after supporters and opponents of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan clashed outside the country's consulate in Brussels on Thursday. The incident apparently took place as people attempted to cast their early votes in a referendum that could grant Erdogan more powers. Belgian PM Charles Michel condemned the violence and said in a tweet that his government has "zero tolerance for any spillovers from the Turkish referendum".