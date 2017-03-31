Ticker
Hollande warns May: Brexit divorce talks must come first
By EUOBSERVER
French president Francois Hollande warned British prime minister Theresa May in a phone conversation on Thursday that the EU is not prepared to discuss Britain’s future relationship with the bloc until exit conditions have been agreed. Hollande's remarks reiterate the position of the rest of the EU-27, that divorce and trade talks cannot happen in parallel - something May has argued for in her letter triggering the exit procedure.