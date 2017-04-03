March in Budapest to support Soros-founded university

By EUOBSERVER

Around 10,000 people marched in Hungary's capital on Sunday, protesting new draft legislation that would ban universities from non-EU countries awarding Hungarian diplomas. The legislation could drive the US-registered Central European University (CEU), founded by Hungarian-born philanthropist and financier George Soros, out of the country. With 1,440 enrolled students from more than 108 nations, the university grants degrees accredited in both Hungary and the United States.