3rd Apr 2017

March in Budapest to support Soros-founded university

Around 10,000 people marched in Hungary's capital on Sunday, protesting new draft legislation that would ban universities from non-EU countries awarding Hungarian diplomas. The legislation could drive the US-registered Central European University (CEU), founded by Hungarian-born philanthropist and financier George Soros, out of the country. With 1,440 enrolled students from more than 108 nations, the university grants degrees accredited in both Hungary and the United States.

EU guidelines set out two-phase Brexit talks

According to the draft negotiating guidelines, the EU-27 would open negotiations on future EU-UK relations when "sufficient progress" has been made on citizens' rights, the British financial bill and the status of the border in Ireland.

Civil society steps in to fight rising obesity

By 2030, it is estimated that more than 50 percent of Europeans will be obese. With a lack of public policies and coherent strategies, civil society is often the one trying to find a solution.

Controlling the right of repeal

There was a distinct air of finality about Sir Tim Barrow's personal delivery of the Article 50 letter in Brussels – it certainly marks the end of an era.

Be fair in Brexit talks, EU tells UK

European Council chief Tusk sent draft guidelines to member states. He said the EU wants "fairness" and then warned against using security cooperation as bargaining chip.

