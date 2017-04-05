Ticker
Spain sends warship into Gibraltar waters
By EUOBSERVER
A Spanish naval patrol ship, Infanta Cristina, entered Gibraltar waters on Tuesday. The move prompted a sharp rebuke from the office of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar. "Illegal incursion into #British #Gibraltar Territorial Waters by Spanish Navy patrol ship Infanta Cristina this afternoon," tweeted the office. Spain's foreign ministry denied any incursion. The patrol follows a rise in tensions between Britain and Spain over the disputed territory.