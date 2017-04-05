Ticker
'Enough of violence, enough of war' in Syria, says EU
By EUOBSERVER
"Enough of violence, enough of war, the Syrians want peace," the EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, told reporters ahead of a conference on Syria in Brussels. Mogherini said the conference aims to provide and deliver aid to Syrians, boost political talks for peace, and start preparing for post-conflict. "I know it sounds surreal, especially today, but if you want peace you have to start building peace," she said.