5th Apr 2017

'Enough of violence, enough of war' in Syria, says EU

"Enough of violence, enough of war, the Syrians want peace," the EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, told reporters ahead of a conference on Syria in Brussels. Mogherini said the conference aims to provide and deliver aid to Syrians, boost political talks for peace, and start preparing for post-conflict. "I know it sounds surreal, especially today, but if you want peace you have to start building peace," she said.

Anti-Soros university bill sparks protest in Budapest

Thousands gathered around the Central European University on Tuesday to protest against a legislative bill that targets it, while the US embassy and the German president expressed their support for the institution.

Le Pen wollte weitere Millionen aus Russland

Enthüllungen, die besagen, dass Marine Le Pen drei weitere Millionen von Russland leihen wollte, werfen Fragen hinsichtlich der Einmischung des Kremls in die französischen Wahlen auf.

La droite européenne regarde vers Macron pour sauver la France

Avec un François Fillon empêtré sans les affaires judicaires, un des leaders du parti populaire européen affirme que des "commissions" travaillent sur ce que se passerait si Marine Le Pen l'emportait et faisait sortir la France de l'UE.

Investigation

MEPs oppose EU agency to prevent Dieselgate II

The European Parliament said on Tuesday that there should be more EU oversight on how cars are approved, but stopped short of calling for an independent EU agency.

Analysis

Serbia's Vucic stronger than ever

After winning the presidency by a landslide, Alexander Vucic will be seen as even more crucial for the stability of the Western Balkans, despite concerns over the handling of his powers and closeness with Russia.

