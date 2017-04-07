Ticker
Merkel says Germany will stand by Ireland on Brexit
By EUOBSERVER
German chancellor Angela Merkel told Irish prime minister Enda Kenny that Germany will help Ireland "to safeguard its interests" in the negotiations for the UK's departure from the EU, RTE reported Thursday. "Whatever happens in the Brexit negotiations, nothing should undermine the peace and stability ... in Northern Ireland," added Kenny, saying it was "critical" that Brexit does not lead to a "hard border" between his country and Northern Ireland.