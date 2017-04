By EUOBSERVER

MEPs have voted to abolish phone roaming charges in the EU from 15 June, making this summer the first without surcharges after 10 years of European Commission promises. “Europeans will no longer be in a state of shock when they get their telephone bills”, Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, a Finnish MEP, said. Andrus Ansip, an EU commissioner, said it would have a "positive impact on the life of millions of Europeans".