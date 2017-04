By EUOBSERVER

Turkey's bid to join the European Union will be back "on the table" after next week's referendum, president Tayyip Erdogan told a rally in Izmir on Sunday (9 April). Erdogan described Europe as a "sick man", the term European politicians used to describe the decaying Ottoman Empire. Opinion polls suggest a tight race in the referendum, which if won by the Yes side would grant Erdogan much broader powers.