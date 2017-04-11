Smolensk flight exploded just before 2010 crash, new report

By EUOBSERVER

A new investigatory commission, initiated by Polish defence minister Antoni Macierewicz, published a new report on Monday about the Smolensk crash, which happened seven years ago on 10 April 2010, killing all 96 people onboard, including the president Lech Kaczynski. "An explosion took place on board of the government Tupolev plane," said the new report, which was dismissed as "propaganda" by a former Polish commission officer who investigated the crash.