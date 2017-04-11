Hungarian president signs university law, ignoring protests

By EUOBSERVER

Hungary's president, Janos Ader, on Monday (10 April) signed amendments to the country's higher education law that could force Central European University (CEU) in Budapest, founded by billionaire Hungarian-American George Soros, to close or move. CEU's rector, Michael Ignatieff, said that "academic freedom is not negotiable. It is a principle that must form the basis of any future agreement." Around 70,000 people rallied in support of the university on Sunday.