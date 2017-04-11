Tuesday

11th Apr 2017

Hungarian president signs university law, ignoring protests

Hungary's president, Janos Ader, on Monday (10 April) signed amendments to the country's higher education law that could force Central European University (CEU) in Budapest, founded by billionaire Hungarian-American George Soros, to close or move. CEU's rector, Michael Ignatieff, said that "academic freedom is not negotiable. It is a principle that must form the basis of any future agreement." Around 70,000 people rallied in support of the university on Sunday.

US prevents G7 energy statement

The United States did not sign a joint statement at a G7 summit on energy because it did not want to include a reference to the Paris climate agreement.

The heated life of Malta's politics

While the smallest EU state has been commended in Brussels for its smooth presidency of the Council, domestic politics are characterised by heated polarisation with accusations and insults often being traded.

Thousands protest Hungary university bill

Protesters reportedly called on Hungarian president Janos Ader to veto a bill that would close down Central European University in Budapest.

  1. Parliament to discuss 73 vacant UK MEP seats
  3. Smolensk flight exploded just before 2010 crash, new report
  4. Fire destroys French migrant camp
  5. Spain to host 'southern EU countries' at summit
  6. Erdogan to rethink EU plans after referendum
  7. Slovenia suspends new EU-wide border check
  8. Kosovo retreats from bid to create army

  1. European Federation of Allergy and Airways60%-90% of Your Life Is Spent Indoors. How Does Poor Indoor Air Quality Affect You?
  2. European Gaming and Betting AssociationCJEU Confirms Obligation for a Transparent Licensing Process
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region and the US: A Time of Warlike Rhetoric and Militarisation?
  4. European Free AllianceEFA MEPs Vote in Favor of European Parliament's Brexit Mandate
  5. Dialogue PlatformGlobalised Religions and the Dialogue Imperative. Join the Debate!
  6. Mission of China to the EUXinhua Insight: China to Open up Like Never Before
  7. World VisionViolence Becomes New Normal for Syrian Children
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsTime to Turn the Tide and End Repression of Central Asia's Civil Society
  9. European Free AllianceAutonomia to Normalnosc - Poland Urged to Re-Grant Autonomy to Silesia
  10. UNICEFHitting Rock Bottom - How 2016 Became the Worst Year for #ChildrenofSyria
  11. Malta EU 2017Green Light Given for New EU Regulation to Bolster External Border Checks
  12. The Idealist QuarterlyCan Progressive Stories Survive Our Post-Truth Era? After-Work Discussion on 6 April