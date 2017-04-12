Football fans united after bombs hit Dortmund team bus

By EUOBSERVER

Three explosions damaged a bus with Borussia Dortmund's football team onboard on Tuesday evening, wounding one player. It will force the postponement of the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco to Wednesday. Dortmund's residents offered Monaco fans a bed for the night on Twitter with #bedforawayfans, whereas Monaco fans chanted in support of Dortmund when the news was announced in the packed Signal Iduna Park stadium.