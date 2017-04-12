Trump approves Montenegro's Nato membership

By EUOBSERVER

US president Donald Trump ratified Montenegro's accession to Nato on Tuesday, paving the way for the Balkan nation to become the alliance's 29th member. In a separate letter to the US Senate also sent Tuesday, Trump pledged that Montenegro's inclusion will not increase the United States’ payments towards the alliance. Trump's approval came on the eve of his meeting in Washington with Nato's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, on Wednesday.