Wednesday

12th Apr 2017

Ticker

Trump approves Montenegro's Nato membership

US president Donald Trump ratified Montenegro's accession to Nato on Tuesday, paving the way for the Balkan nation to become the alliance's 29th member. In a separate letter to the US Senate also sent Tuesday, Trump pledged that Montenegro's inclusion will not increase the United States’ payments towards the alliance. Trump's approval came on the eve of his meeting in Washington with Nato's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, on Wednesday.

EU scrambles meeting over border chaos

The European Commission has called for a meeting this week with EU state experts, following border chaos after the launch of new rules that require systematic checks of EU citizens at the Schengen zone's external borders.

Schulz opposes 'two percent' Nato goal

The centre-left candidate for the most powerful position in Europe said, if elected, the German government would not pursue the goal of having a “highly armed army in the middle of Europe”.

US prevents G7 energy statement

The United States did not sign a joint statement at a G7 summit on energy because it did not want to include a reference to the Paris climate agreement.

News in Brief

