Ticker
Commission proposes better protection for child migrants
By EUOBSERVER
"One in three asylum seekers in Europe is a child," said migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, while presenting on Wednesday a list of priorities for better protection for migrant children. A guardian should be appointed for each unaccompanied minor and avoid the detention of children. The commission also argued that states should systematically report and exchange information on all missing children and speed up family tracing and family reunification procedures.