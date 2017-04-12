Wednesday

12th Apr 2017

Commission proposes better protection for child migrants

"One in three asylum seekers in Europe is a child," said migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, while presenting on Wednesday a list of priorities for better protection for migrant children. A guardian should be appointed for each unaccompanied minor and avoid the detention of children. The commission also argued that states should systematically report and exchange information on all missing children and speed up family tracing and family reunification procedures.

Viktor Orban’s unpatriotic attack on CEU

Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, wants to see the closure of Central European University with recent legislative changes. But his actions are truly difficult to justify when thinking as a patriot.

Childhood obesity: Time to put words into action

MEPs from all parties have repeatedly voiced their concerns about the rising levels of childhood overweight and obesity. Yet, when the opportunity arises to put declarations into action, the response falls short.

Member states vary in EU 'polluter pays' rules

An EU directive aimed at supporting the "polluter pays principle" has resulted in a patchwork situation, but the European Commission is not yet ready to propose a change.

