International migration has a significant impact on the UK labour market, which employs around 1.5 million non-UK nationals, according to a new analysis from the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS), published on Wednesday. In 2016, 11% (3.4 million) of workers in the UK were non-UK nationals, whereas EU nationals contributed 7% (2.2 million) to the workforce and non-EU nationals 4% (1.2 million).