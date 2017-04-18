Tuesday

18th Apr 2017

'Imminent' terror attack foiled in France ahead of election

Two men were arrested in Marseilles on Tuesday over suspicions of an "imminent" attack before Sunday's presidential election, French authorities report. Explosives, firearms, munitions and Islamic State material were found in their apartment. According to French media, conservative candidate Francois Fillon was put under tight protection last week and other candidates were informed of potential risk to their security. President Francois Hollande said the arrests were a "remarkable catch".

Column / Brexit Briefing

May's drive for one-party Brexit state

Snap election will kill off attempts to reopen debate on second referendum and inflict further damaged on confused opposition.

May surprises EU with snap election

The UK prime minister has blamed the parliament for divisions in the country and called for a vote on 8 June, which she hopes will result in a pro-Brexit majority. The EU says the vote will not change its plans.

EU urges Turkey to investigate election fraud

The EU called for a transparent investigation into alleged irregularities during the referendum in Turkey, which gave sweeping powers to president Erdogan. It added that reinstating the death penalty would end the country's EU bid.

Analysis

Hungary's university protests, a path for change?

Hungary has seen mass protests over the last weeks in support of the Budapest-based Central European University, targeted by prime minister Orban's latest legislation. But it is unclear how the new street momentum will be transformed into political power.

Investigation

Sex and lies: Russia's EU news

France and Germany have been targeted for years with fake news and lies designed to incite sexual revulsion toward migrants and the politicians who gave them shelter.

