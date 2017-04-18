'Imminent' terror attack foiled in France ahead of election

By EUOBSERVER

Two men were arrested in Marseilles on Tuesday over suspicions of an "imminent" attack before Sunday's presidential election, French authorities report. Explosives, firearms, munitions and Islamic State material were found in their apartment. According to French media, conservative candidate Francois Fillon was put under tight protection last week and other candidates were informed of potential risk to their security. President Francois Hollande said the arrests were a "remarkable catch".