By EUOBSERVER

Frauke Petry, the leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party said on Wednesday that she would not lead her party for the 24 September elections. Petry is expecting a baby during the summer, but is also faced with internal dissent. In a video message she said that "the absurd assertion that I'm interested in a coalition with the CDU [chancellor Merkel's party] has no basis whatsoever in reality."