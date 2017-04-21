Ticker
Trump says 'strong Europe' is good for the US
By EUOBSERVER
US president Donald Trump appeared to soften his stance on the EU in a meeting with Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday (20 April), saying that a strong Europe was "very important" to him and the United States. His assurances break with earlier statements during Trump's campaign, when he praised Brexit and called the EU a "vehicle for Germany". Trump also called for "balanced, reciprocal" trade relations with Italy.