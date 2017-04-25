Tuesday

25th Apr 2017

Ticker

Hungary's Orban will participate in EU parliament debate

By

Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, will take part in a debate on Hungary at the European Parliament on Wednesday (25 April), where MEPs are expected to discuss the country's latest controversial legislative measures on NGOs and Central European University (CEU) in Budapest. The commission will also be discussing Hungary on Wednesday, but no meeting has been planned between the EU executive's president, Jean-Claude Juncker, and Orban.

France still anxious over possibility of Le Pen win

Despite opinion polls that place centrist Macron well ahead of the far-right leader Le Pen in the 7 May presidential run-off, doubts are emerging about his capacity to unite the French people around his candidacy.

Russia suspected of Macron hack

Likely Russian spies tried to steal email passwords from Macron's people the same way they hacked US elections, new study says.

Investigation

Le Pen-Poutine: des liens qui remontent à loin

La leader du Front National a rencontré le président russe trois fois, et non pas une comme elle l'affirme. Mais l'argent que son parti a obtenu, et sous quelles conditions, restent un mystère.

News in Brief

  1. Hungary's Orban will participate in EU parliament debate
  2. Malta floats cash-for-refugees plan
  3. Ivanka Trump to meet Merkel at Berlin women's conference
  4. Arctic Ocean could be ice-free in 20 years
  5. Nord Stream 2 to get €4.8bn from European energy firms
  6. Defeated Fillon retires from French politics
  7. Hollande: Vote Macron to avoid 'risk' for France
  8. Italy misses deadline on air quality warning