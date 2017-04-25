Ticker
Hungary's Orban will participate in EU parliament debate
By EUOBSERVER
Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, will take part in a debate on Hungary at the European Parliament on Wednesday (25 April), where MEPs are expected to discuss the country's latest controversial legislative measures on NGOs and Central European University (CEU) in Budapest. The commission will also be discussing Hungary on Wednesday, but no meeting has been planned between the EU executive's president, Jean-Claude Juncker, and Orban.