Ticker
Israel cancels German meeting over human rights groups
By EUOBSERVER
Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a meeting with German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel in Jerusalem on Tuesday, after Gabriel refused to cancel meetings with two Israeli human rights NGOs, B'Tselem and Breaking the Silence. B'Tselem is one of Israel's leading human rights groups and Breaking the Silence is a group of former soldiers, gathering anonymous testimony from within the military about alleged abuses of Palestinians by the army.