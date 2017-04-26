Wednesday

26th Apr 2017

Ticker

Israel cancels German meeting over human rights groups

By

Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a meeting with German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel in Jerusalem on Tuesday, after Gabriel refused to cancel meetings with two Israeli human rights NGOs, B'Tselem and Breaking the Silence. B'Tselem is one of Israel's leading human rights groups and Breaking the Silence is a group of former soldiers, gathering anonymous testimony from within the military about alleged abuses of Palestinians by the army.

European states still top media freedom list

Nordic countries Norway, Sweden and Finland still have the world's most free media, according to Reporters Without Borders, but the overall situation is declining.

Opinion

Let’s not put European public health at risk

Following Brexit, there are many different cities across the EU vying for the coveted prize of hosting the displaced European Medicines Agency, but Copenhagen might just be the perfect fit.

Analysis

Orban set to face down EU threats

The European Commission and Parliament are to debate Hungary's slide into illiberal democracy. But the bloc continues to think that Hungarian leader Viktor Orban is not a systemic threat.

Dont expect 'quick fix' in Syria, China tells EU

Beijing special envoy on the Syrian conflict said in Brussels that "imposing" a solution from the outside would "not be workable" and that the peace process will not be "smooth sailing".

Investigation

Russische schwarze Kassen bedrohen EU Demokratie

Es kostete €11 Millionen Le Pen im Wahlkampf zu helfen aber es kostete die russiche Mafia lediglich €100.000, einen ehemaligen britischen Generalstaatsanwalt zu rekrutieren, um gegen die EU Sanktionen vorzugehen.

News in Brief

  1. Council of Europe puts Turkey on watch list
  2. EU to put parental leave on political agenda
  3. Israel cancels German meeting over human rights groups
  4. Hungary's Orban will participate in EU parliament debate
  5. Malta floats cash-for-refugees plan
  6. Ivanka Trump to meet Merkel at Berlin women's conference
  7. Arctic Ocean could be ice-free in 20 years
  8. Nord Stream 2 to get €4.8bn from European energy firms

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFRace Against Time to Save Millions of Lives in Yemen
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersDeveloping Independent Russian-Language Media in the Baltic Countries
  3. Swedish EnterprisesReform of the European Electricity Market: Lessons from the Nordics, Brussels 2 May
  4. Malta EU 2017Green Light Given for New EU Regulation to Bolster External Border Checks
  5. Counter BalanceCall for EU Commission to Withdraw Support of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline
  6. ACCAEconomic Confidence at Highest Since 2015
  7. European Federation of Allergy and Airways60%-90% of Your Life Is Spent Indoors. How Does Poor Indoor Air Quality Affect You?
  8. European Gaming and Betting AssociationCJEU Confirms Obligation for a Transparent Licensing Process
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region and the US: A Time of Warlike Rhetoric and Militarisation?
  10. European Free AllianceEFA MEPs Vote in Favor of European Parliament's Brexit Mandate
  11. Mission of China to the EUXinhua Insight: China to Open up Like Never Before
  12. World VisionViolence Becomes New Normal for Syrian Children

Latest News

  1. European states still top media freedom list
  2. Let’s not put European public health at risk
  3. Threatened Budapest university calls for EU support
  4. Orban set to face down EU threats
  5. Dont expect 'quick fix' in Syria, China tells EU
  6. Russische schwarze Kassen bedrohen EU Demokratie
  7. Libya commanders in Brussels for migration talks
  8. Mixed review for EU asylum spots in Greece and Italy