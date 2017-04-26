Ticker
EU Commission launches probe into Hungary's university law
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission on Wednesday (26 April) launched an infringement procedure on Hungary's higher education law, which critics say targets Central European University (CEU) founded by Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros. The EU executive said the law is "not compatible with the fundamental internal market freedoms", mainly with the freedom of services and establishment. Hungary has one month to answer the commission's concerns.