Turkey suspends 9,000 police officers

By EUOBSERVER

Turkey has temporarily suspended more than 9,000 police officers over suspected links to US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed for orchestrating a failed coup in July, state-run news agency Anadolu Agency reports. Wednesday's operation comes 10 days after a referendum which approved constitutional changes to expand president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers. Over 100,000 people have been fired or arrested since the failed coup in a purged condemned by EU officials.