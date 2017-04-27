Thursday

Turkey suspends 9,000 police officers

Turkey has temporarily suspended more than 9,000 police officers over suspected links to US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed for orchestrating a failed coup in July, state-run news agency Anadolu Agency reports. Wednesday's operation comes 10 days after a referendum which approved constitutional changes to expand president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers. Over 100,000 people have been fired or arrested since the failed coup in a purged condemned by EU officials.

EU starts legal action against Hungary

The EU Commission is to launch a legal probe into Hungary's attack on a Soros-funded university, but Hungary's Orban was unrepentant the he faced MEPs.

Brexit is about Europe's future as well

Europe must learn the lessons of TTIP and ensure that the negotiations transparently address the broad interests of European citizens, including on climate change and the environment.

