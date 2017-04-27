700,000 people granted EU asylum

By EUOBSERVER

EU states granted asylum to 710,400 people in 2016, more than doubling the previous year's figure, European Commission data shows. EU states also resettled a further 14,000 refugees. Some 57 percent of those granted asylum were Syrians. Iraqis, Afghans and Eritreans were the next biggest nationalities. Germany gave asylum to the most people (445,210) followed by Sweden (69,350), Italy (35,450), France (35,170), Austria (31,750), and the Netherlands (21,825).