EU to insist on 'flexible' Irish border
By EUOBSERVER
The border between Ireland and Northern Ireland should remain "flexible" after Brexit, according to draft guidelines for negotiations with the UK to be adopted by EU leaders at a summit on Saturday. The draft guidelines referred directly to Ireland's Good Friday peace deal and said that "flexible and imaginative solutions" would be required to avoid a "hard border". The EU should recognise other existing bilateral UK-Irish agreements, the guidelines added.