By EUOBSERVER

EU-trained Libyan coastguards have no plan on how to detect migrant smugglers, according to officials speaking to Reuters in Malta on Thursday. The EU has so far trained 93 Libyans out of a total of around 500 as part of a broader effort to rescue people inside Libyan territories and stop smugglers. The Libyans had also reportedly demanded EU boats armed with weapons. Italy is offering 10 non-militarised vessels.